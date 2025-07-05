• As constitution review begins

By Lukman Olabiyi

Agitation for the creation of more states, local governments, and state police, among others topped the agenda yesterday at the commencement of the South West public hearing for the review of the 1999 constitution.

Stakeholders in the region also called for the inclusion of constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

Declaring the public hearing open in Lagos on Friday, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the senate committee reviewing the constitution and participants to be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, equity, and justice in making inputs into the constitution amendment.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, he listed the challenges as “the pursuit of genuine federalism and the devolution of powers; Empowering and enhancing our local governments; Establishing new states to bring governance closer to the people; Reforming our electoral and judicial systems; Boosting the involvement of women and youth in our political landscape; Ensuring the security and welfare of our citizens, including the crucial discussion around state policing, inclusion of constitutional roles for traditional rulers.”

Dwelling on the need to create more local governments in the state, the governor said, ‘’For us in Lagos State it must be stated that we are requesting unequivocally for the listing of our 37 local government council development areas. They were created in 2003 about 22 years ago with the intent of delivering dividends of democracy to the grassroots. These are children that have given birth to , they have been nurtured and they have grown. It will be unfair not to give them birth certificates.”

Earlier, the deputy senate President, Senator Barau Jubrin who was represented by the Senate Majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said the Senate had received hundreds of memoranda addressing key issues that have not yet been resolved by the previous amendments, mainly due to lack of national consensus and the evolving dynamics of modern governance. He said the two-day hearing is simultaneously being held across the six geopolitical zones in Enugu, Kano, Jos, Lagos, Ikot-Ekpene, and Maiduguri.

Senator Jubrin said several key issues need to be addressed which include electoral reforms and adjudication; judicial reforms focused on case management and administration; enhancements to local government administration; the involvement of traditional institutions in contemporary governance promoting human rights; ensuring gender equity and inclusion in governance; the devolution and distribution of powers; the structure of our federation; and concerns related to security and policing-

Speaking at the public hearing, Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in the South West ,Hon. Oladiji Olumide Adesanmi,(Ondo),Hon. Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye (Ekiti), Hon. Oludaisi Olusegun Elemide (Ogun) and Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun (Osun), commended the efforts of the committee in attending to constitution amendment requests, saying that the gathering demonstrated the commitment to deliver Nigeria that works for all.

They also pledged their resolve to diligently work on the amended constitution and pass the bills and ensure they are signed to laws, once sent to the state Assemblies. Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi said the task of amending the constitution is a clarion call for all Nigerians. He noted that traditional rulers should be given a role in the new constitution promising that they will continue to do their best for the benefits of Nigerians.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade in his submission commended the government for seeking the input of traditional rulers in the exercise . He also made a case for the role of the traditional rulers to be included in the constitution and expressed the readiness of the traditional institution in assisting the government.

Also speaking, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi said the Senate committee on review of the constitution to “take the role of traditional rulers personally.’ Senator Gbenga Daniel from Ogun East Senatorial District, speaking on the creation of Ijebu State, said the Ijebu axis of Ogun State is the only province of the old provinces that has not been made a state. Abiola Afolabi who represented the civil society groups in the South West saidissues in the constitution are yet to be taken care of by the government.