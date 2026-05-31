Labour Party picks Aghasili for Awka North/Awka South Reps seat

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A legal practitioner and cultural advocate, Kachi Aghasili, has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer for the Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.

Aghasili, in a statement issued after her emergence, described her victory at the party primary as a collective triumph for the people of the constituency and a signal of the rise of a new generation of leadership anchored on service, integrity and accountability.

The candidate expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Labour Party, delegates, supporters and stakeholders for the confidence reposed in her, assuring them that she would justify the trust placed in her candidacy.

According to her, the outcome of the primary election was not merely a personal achievement but a reflection of the aspirations of the people for purposeful representation.

“Today marks more than the outcome of a primary election. It marks the continuation of a growing movement built on service, integrity, competence and the collective hope of the people of Awka North and Awka South.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to emerge as the flag bearer of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives, Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

“This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to every young person yearning for opportunity, every woman whose voice deserves representation, every community seeking responsive leadership, and every citizen who still believes that politics can be anchored on principle, sincerity and genuine service,” she said.

The Labour Party candidate noted that her political journey has been shaped by a commitment to community development, cultural preservation and institution building, pledging to bring the same values to bear if elected to the National Assembly.

“As a legal practitioner and cultural advocate, my journey has always been centred on preserving our heritage, empowering communities and building institutions that outlive individuals. I now seek to bring that same commitment, discipline and people-oriented leadership to the National Assembly,” she stated.

Aghasili further outlined the key areas that would define her campaign, including youth and women empowerment, education, infrastructure development, economic opportunities and transparent governance.

“Our campaign will remain focused on practical representation, youth and women empowerment, education, infrastructure advocacy, economic opportunities, cultural preservation, transparency and accessible governance.

“We will run a campaign of ideas, respect and direct engagement with the people,” she added.

The LP standard bearer described her emergence as evidence that a new crop of leaders is gaining ground in Anambra State and Nigeria, insisting that public office should be viewed as a responsibility to serve the people.

“This moment is proof that a new generation of leadership is rising in Anambra State and across Nigeria. A leadership that listens. A leadership that serves. A leadership that understands that public office is a responsibility to the people, not a privilege above them.

“To the people of Awka North and Awka South, I thank you for your belief and encouragement. The journey ahead has only just begun, and I invite everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to join us in building a more inclusive, accountable and prosperous future for our constituency,” she said.