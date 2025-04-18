From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has cautioned that the factional leader of the New Nigeria People Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and associates would not be welcomed as a group or a cult – like political association within the APC.

The party spoke against the backdrop of the speculations of the impending defection of the former Governor and his Kwankwansiyya Movement to the APC.

Addressing the press at the secretariat of the party in Kano on Friday, the party’s state chairman, Abdullahi Abbas said that they were aware that some people, who had squandered their political goodwill and had destroyed their relationships with other political groups across the country were desperate to join the APC as a last refuge.

He regretted that the purported defection was nothing but an effort to flee from accounting for their corrupt misdeeds in government and in party administration and a bid to escape from anti- corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC.

He, however, remarked that they would be disappointed as the APC was not a refuge for such misdemenour and not a solution to past sins.

He also demanded that the prospective decampees who have earlier made derogatory statements against our leaders, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy Senator Kashim Shettima must offer a public apology to the party and to its leaders as a sign of remorse and a respect for future relationships.

Abbas noted that in line with the specification, the APC as a political organisation has directed their ward chapters to open registers for new decampees irrespective of their political and social status

“We advise all those desirous of joining our esteemed party to go their respective wards and register” he stated. End.