Kidnapping becoming lucrative business, govs must adopt new approach – Igbokwe

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has urged governors to adopt a new approach in tackling kidnapping, which he said is becoming a huge and lucrative business.

Igbokwe said this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A security expert and Vice-Chancellor, Achievers University, Ondo State, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, recently disclosed that Nigeria is grappling with alarming levels of insecurity, with about 2.2 million kidnapping incidents recorded in a single year and ransom payments estimated at N2.2 trillion.

He stated this while delivering a public lecture organised by the Social Sciences Students’ Association (SOSSA) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

Igbokwe noted that a new approach was needed to tackle the menace of kidnapping in the country.

He said, “Kidnapping is becoming a huge and lucrative business in Nigeria.

“I suggest that Governors should take charge of the security affairs of their States with support from the Federal Government.

“We need to experiment a new approach.”