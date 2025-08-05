From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru has said that the State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris is not afraid of any opposition and his hard work to change the narrative of development across the 21 Councils would speaks for him during 2027 general elections.

Zuru who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted that no amount of strategies adopted by opposition would turned the masses,electrorates from supporting Governor Idris administration.

According to him, “the political build-up towards the 2027 general elections is getting momentum and unarguably creating political tention, generated by the desperation of some ambitious politicians aspiring for various elective positions in 2027.

“Apparently, the fears of the uncertainty of securing the tickets of their political parties ,either due to lack of record of verifiable contribution to community development, lack of capacity or questionable antecedent known to the public, have forced many of these unstable politicians to be jumping from one political party to another. Alternatively, they decided to

form a coalition under the Advance Democratic Congress( ADC) to achieve their political ambitions.

“Shortly after the maiden meeting of the coalition, most of the members including the former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami rushed back to their respective states and hurriedly resigned from the membership of their political parties and indicated interest in the governorship election.

“Many would wonder why Mr. Malami, believed to be one of the major beneficiaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have served under the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation for eight years will resigned from the party for the fear of being rejected by the people as a result of failure to contribute towards improving their well-being.

“However, many people defended his decision, arguing that he has the right to use his accumulated resources to achieve his political ambition. Others are however sympathetic to him for engaging in a wasteful political venture, daring to contest election with a sitting Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris already endorsed by the stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and indeed the majority of the people in the state through consistent passage of vote of absolute confidence on him at any given opportunity”.

Zuru insisted that Governor Nasir Idris has demonstrated commitment to peace, unity, and rapid socio-economic development of the state.

“The unprecedented achievements recorded in all sectors within two years as well as his compassion, respect for elders regardless of political, ethnic and religious affiliation are among the factors believed to be responsible for his overwhelming endorsement.

“Conscious of the fact that there is no basis for criticizing Comrade Governor Nasir Idris administration for nonperformance in execution of valuable infrastructure and implementation of different economic empowerment support programmes,the former Minister has allegedly resolved to deploy his accumulate resources for rubbishing the success achieved by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris through deceitful tactics and political gimmicks.

“The first deceitful attempt was the introduction of the N300,000 loan package to the people he failed to assist during his eight years in the corridors of power.

“To achieve the desired of pull-down syndrome in the absence of basis for criticism on developmental aspect, Malami engaged the services of consultants in Kano and Abuja, with speciality in the production and packaging of programmes containing fabricated falsehood and concoction of baseless allegations against the person and government of Comrade Governor Nasir and distributing to radio stations, social media platforms and commercial Non- Governmental organisations.

“The consultants have also been observed to be lifting news items from some foreign radio stations on negative health care and education issues reported from some foreign countries and attribute it to Kebbi State.

“The various segments of the orchestrated campaign of calumny are deliberately aimed at provocation and distraction,which they thought are capable of derailing the sustainance of the execution of valuable infrastructure and delivery of social services.

“However, as the desperado continues the mischievous campaign, Governor Idris remains unshakeable, focused, and deeply committed to the execution of his ongoing projects and unveiled new ones based on the administration’s gradual execution of projects in the critical sectors of development and in different parts of the state”, he said.