Panic over gunshots in Osun as Adeleke and APC trade accusations

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Ahead of the 15 August 2026 governorship election in Osun State, there was panic as gunshots were heard in some parts of the state on Tuesday.
Addressing journalists in Osogbo, Governor Ademola Adeleke accused supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, of sponsoring the shooting, calling on President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Oyebamiji to order.
“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the destabilising roles of Marine Minister, Gboyega Oyetola and the Osun APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.
“The provocation is getting to an unbearable level. For the past few months, I have been calming my people to maintain peace despite persistent attacks.
“I call on the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of DSS and other top security officials to beam special light on Osun State.
“I appeal to President Bola Ahmed to call Mr Oyetola and Oyebamiji to order,” Adeleke said.
Meanwhile, the Head of the Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Engr Remi Omowaye, has called on Governor Adeleke to call his political thugs to order before they plunge Osun State into a deeper state of insecurity and make the state more ungovernable.
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Omowaye alleged that campaign buses belonging to the APC were attacked and vandalised by suspected PDP/Accord thugs in the Owode-Ede area, saying, “The attack left several AMBO supporters severely injured while valuable campaign materials and property were destroyed.
“In the same Owode-Ede community some days ago, the business van of one of the leading APC campaigners, Alhaja Falilat Ẹrọ Erike, was reportedly disrupted by supporters believed to be loyal to Governor Adeleke,” Omowaye said.
He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to urgently stem the rising tide of political violence in Osun State.
“We specifically call for the immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible for the attack on the business of Alhaja Ẹrọ Erike, the destruction of APC campaign buses in Owode Ede, and the violence and chaos witnessed across Osogbo today (Tuesday).”
Governor Adeleke has visited one of the victims at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and two others at the General Hospital, Ede.
He expressed sympathy with the injured and assured them that the state government would not abandon them in their moment of pain.
Similarly, an APC member, Dada Lawrence, has appealed to the police to investigate the invasion of his shop by the military.
He wondered why the invasion occurred, simply because he is a member of the APC, alleging that two members of staff were arrested for unknown reasons.