From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
No fewer than 20 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.
Many of the defectors have previously served in various capacities within either the state or federal government.
They are predominantly loyalists of the former APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.
The defectors provided similar reasons for their resignations, describing them as personal and confidential.
Other News
Most of them disclosed that they are moving to the Accord Party to align with Governor Ademola Adeleke, while some resigned without stating which political party they plan to join.
Several of the resigning members also expressed displeasure over the disqualification of Senator Omisore from the governorship race.
The defectors include: Hon. Dauda Lawal, former Vice-Chairman of Olaoluwa Local Government; Famadewa David of Ife Central Local Government; Hon. Bukola Ojuade of Ife East Local Government; Hon. Aleem Bakare of Ejigbo Local Government; Hon. Atanda Rabiu, a Member of the House of Assembly representing the Iwo State Constituency; and Hon. Taiwo Akeju of Atakumosa East Local Government, the former Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations under Adegboyega Oyetola.
Others are: Abimbola Mutiu of Obokun Local Government; Otunba Ojo Williams of Obokun Local Government; Jamiu Olawumi of Ife Central Local Government, the former Special Adviser on Education to Adegboyega Oyetola; Hon. Bisi Awowole of Ife East Local Government; and Warith Bello of Ede North Local Government.
The remaining individuals include a former Member of the House of Representatives for the Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Local Government constituency, Hon. Kolawole Ismail; Okunloro Gbemiga of Ayedire Local Government; Fanawopo Adeniyi of Boluwaduro Local Government; Adeyeye Martins of Ife East Local Government; Abdulateef Abiodun of Ede North Local Government; Rotimi John of Ife East Local Government; Ogunolu Samsideen of Iwoland Local Government; Hon. Amos Akindiya of Olaoluwa Local Government; and Ayinde Abiola, the LGEA Chairman of Olaoluwa Local Government.