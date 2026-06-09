Why I keep criticising Peter Obi — Abure

By Lawrence Agbo

Former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has explained why he continues to criticise former presidential candidate Peter Obi, saying his remarks are based on what he considers Obi’s role in the party’s lingering leadership crisis.

Abure made the revelation on Channels TV Politics Today while speaking on the internal crisis within the Labour Party.

Abure said his criticism was not personal but a response to actions he believes undermined the party’s constitution and established structures.

“I have nothing personal against Peter Obi. My concern has always been about protecting the constitution of our party and ensuring that due process is followed,” Abure said.

According to him, the crisis worsened after Obi and Alex Otti supported the creation of a caretaker committee, a move he argued was outside the party’s constitutional framework.

“Peter Obi and Alex Otti chose to support a caretaker arrangement instead of working with the recognised leadership of the party. That decision created confusion and deepened the crisis we are witnessing today,” he stated.

Abure maintained that as one of the party’s most influential figures, Obi should have used his position to strengthen unity rather than back actions that divided members.

“When leaders ignore the constitution because of personal interests or political calculations, the party suffers. Nobody is bigger than the Labour Party,” he said.

The former chairman also rejected claims that his repeated criticism of Obi was politically motivated.

“Whenever I speak about Peter Obi, it is not out of hatred or envy. It is because I believe Nigerians and party members deserve to know the truth about what led us to this situation,” Abure said.

While acknowledging Obi’s contributions to the Labour Party’s growth ahead of the 2023 elections, Abure insisted that loyalty to party rules must take precedence over individual influence.

“We appreciate the role Peter Obi played in expanding the Labour Party, but contributions cannot replace adherence to the party’s constitution. Rules must apply to everyone equally,” he added.

Abure reiterated his commitment to defending what he described as the party’s legitimate leadership structure, warning that he would continue to speak out against actions he believes threaten the Labour Party’s unity and democratic processes.

“As long as attempts are made to undermine the constitution of the Labour Party, I will continue to raise my voice. My criticism is about principle, not personalities,” he said.