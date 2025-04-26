From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has officially declared open the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Idris, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Hon. Nura Bala Fingila, who also serves as the Chairman of the State NYSC Governing Board, declared the three weeks orientation course opened at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area.

While addressing Corps members, Governor Idris congratulated the Corps Members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits and warmly welcomed them to Kebbi State for the one-year national service.

He commended them for accepting their deployment and urged them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation at large as well as reassured them of his administration’s unwavering commitment to their safety and general welfare.

While encouraging them to be active participants in all camp activities, Idris emphasized the importance of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect among Corps Members to promote national peace and progress.

The Governor donated three fat bulls to the Corps Members and formally declared the orientation course open.

Earlier in the event, the NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Bala Dabo, who welcomed dignitaries to the event, expressed his deep appreciation to the Governor for his consistent support to the NYSC scheme and unwavering affection for Corps Members.

He highlighted the Governor’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for the success of the orientation programme and thanked all stakeholders for their collaboration.

Dabo noted that the Corps Members have shown positive adaptation to the camp environment, responding enthusiastically to the training sessions and appealed to them to continues their cooperation to enable the scheme to achieve its objectives.

The oath of allegiance was administered to the Corps Members by Justice Maryam Abubakar Ka’oje on behalf of the Chief Judge of Kebbi State.