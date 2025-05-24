From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Soldiers fighting banditry on Friday night stormed the Shawu forest in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and killed 21 terrorists, according to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The Commissioner, Dr. Nasiru Muazu, in a statement on Saturday, said the development was part of the ongoing kinetic phase of Operation Forest Sanity III (OPFS III) by troops of the 17 Brigade Strike Group, Nigerian Army.

He said that the soldiers “successfully carried out a deliberate attack on a terrorists’ enclave in Shawu Forest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the decimation of their operational capacity.

“The crack troops assaulted the terrorists’ positions, engaging them in a fierce gun duel.

“The intensity of the attack forced the terrorists to abandon their camps and flee into the dense bushes and rocky terrain, using their livestock as a shield for their escape.

“Undeterred, the troops pursued the fleeing terrorists, engaging them relentlessly, including those attempting to escape by crossing a river.

“In the course of the operation, 21 terrorists were killed, including those swept away by the river while trying to escape. There were no casualties among the military team.

“Also recovered were about 40 motorcycles and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of rustled cattle from the bandits.

“Following the extensive mop-up operations, the troop successfully captured a range of hostile equipment, which included one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), five AK-47 rifles, a pump-action rifle, 21 AK-47 magazines, and 17 Motorola Communication (MC) radios.

“Other items recovered were a considerable quantity of ammunition and other critical items. This included 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, 448 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four pump-action cartridges, two RPG-7 chargers, and one RPG-7 bomb. Five CS 48mm hand grenades, a Baofeng handheld radio (HHR), six mobile phones with three extra batteries, a camouflage jungle hat, and three magazine pouches were also secured.

“Further recoveries included a motorcycle manual pump, an empty wallet, three jungle bags containing various charms, and a sum of ₦15,260.

“All the recovered items are kept in the custody of the military for further necessary action. Operations are still ongoing, and the morale among the troops remains consistently high.”

“In light of this significant operational success, the Katsina State government has extended its profound commendation to the gallant troops of the 17 Brigade Strike Group.

“His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, lauded the professionalism, bravery, and unwavering commitment displayed by the soldiers.

“He reiterated his administration’s support for the Nigerian Armed Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and stability to all affected communities.”