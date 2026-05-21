Katsina 2027: APC confirms Radda as governorship candidate

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Umaru Dikko Radda, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the scheduled 2027 general elections.

During an affirmation exercise in Katsina on Thursday, some 1,805 delegates drawn from across the 34 Local Government Areas endorsed Radda’s candidature, through a voice vote, according to the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Dr. Yakubu Maccido.

He said that the exercise was conducted in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC’s internal guidelines, adding that the outcome reflected the collective resolve of the entire APC membership in the state.

“This outcome reflects the collective will of party leaders and members across Katsina state,” he said, noting further that, “it demonstrates the APC’s commitment to unity, internal cohesion and strategic alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections,

“While some states experienced tension during the process, Katsina distinguished itself through unity, discipline and effective leadership under Governor Radda,” Maccido said.