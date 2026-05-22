Kano: Yusuf emerges APC consensus candidate

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has received massive endorsement from stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made during a large stakeholders’ gathering held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Party leaders and stakeholders at the event unanimously expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership, describing his administration as performance-driven and people-focused.

They said the endorsement followed wide consultations aimed at strengthening unity within the party and ensuring continuity of development projects across the state.

The stakeholders highlighted achievements recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, water supply and youth empowerment as key reasons for their support.

They added that the growing backing for Governor Yusuf reflects increasing public trust in his leadership and governance style across Kano State.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf appreciated the endorsement and assured party members of his continued commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the people.

He also called for sustained unity, peace and cooperation among stakeholders to further strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, the chairman of the APC primary election committee and former Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Barr. Muntari Shagari said he was impressed by the turnout of party faithful to endorse the governor for a second term.

The motion for the endorsement was moved by Sen. Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, and seconded by Sen. Sulieman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila.