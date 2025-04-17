The Kano emirate is one of the oldest in Nigeria, having come into being in 1805 when it was formed after the Fulani Jihad. The emirate had been ruled by various emirs including Ado Bayero who is arguably the longest ruling emir having been on the throne for over 50 years. When he passed on in 2014 the mantle fell on the former Central Bank Governor, Sanusi Mohammed Sanusi, whose grandfather once sat as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi had been Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria but that position did not debar him from casting aspersion on the government if he felt that they deserved it. He dared the consequences when he came down hard on the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan under whom he served. Jonathan promptly suspended and later sacked him in 2014. The reason for the removal stemmed from a controversy surrounding Sanusi’s claim that 20 million dollars was missing from oil proceeds, allegedly not paid into government coffers by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC).

When the Kano emirate became vacant consequent upon the demise of Ado Bayero, Sanusi came into the picture. There were insinuations that Sanusi’s move was part of the political transfer by the northern elite to remove then President Jonathan from office. They had the active collaboration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who spearheaded the collaboration that put up the coalition that brought Jonathan’s government on its knees. It was a move aimed at pushing down a stone from a height on the head of President Goodluck Jonathan. They succeeded, given that the Goodluck Jonathan did not make it back to the office.

But little did the governor who facilitated Sanusi’s ascension as Emir know that Sanusi’s freedom of speech irrespective of whose ox is gored would not stop with Goodluck Jonathan. Sanusi would not keep quiet over what he saw as maladministration in the state. Governor Ganduje, as he was at that time, promptly gave Sanusi what he later called the ‘ Jonathan treatment’. The former Governor also created five more Emirates from Kano Emirate as it was . That became the genesis of the emirate crisis that has engulfed the town. At that point Sanusi’s close friend, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, as he was then, came to his friend’s rescue.

Protocol and culture do not permit that a deposed or removed Emir should live in the same town under another one. The state government thus banished Sanusi a remote place but the man was emphatic that you do not beat a person and still tell the person not to cry or how to cry. He chose to relocate to Lagos with the active help of el-Rufai. Every indication show that Sanusi’s removal had a heavy tinge of politics.

Then the Pharoh that did not know Joseph came to the throne. I have interjected with the good book, the bible. The reader may need to ask those who know. But the long and short is that batons changed in Kano and those who did not know or believe in what Ganduje did came into office. In a bid to reverse Ganduje’s actions the new Governor of Kano, Abba upturned Ganduje’s deed. The implication is that Sanusi returned as the Emir. Sanusi was reinstated on May 23, 2024 by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, leading to the dissolution of the five Emirates created by Ganduje’s administration. However, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was appointed as Emir after Sanusi, refused to vacate the palace, citing court order that restrained the government of Kano from removing him.

The situation remains complex, with both claimants having their supporters. The Kano State government has responded to the court orders, while the courts have also orderd the removal of Sanusi as Emir. In July 2024, Kano State re-established the Karaye, Gaya, and Rano as second class emirates under the First-class Emirate of Kano.

The dispute highlights the complexities of traditional power structures in Nigeria and the challenges of navigating modern governance within traditional institutions. The complexity is more pronounced in climes like Kano where the traditional authority is considered very powerful. In the past, traditional and political power were merged until the colonial masters came and government which removed the political power from the traditional authorities. In the north, the matter is so pronounced that the religious and political power are merged. Modernity has made the courts the saving grace.

The complexity in the Kano situation has left the courts as the last option. The situation in Oyo has a similarity given that some of the King makers are said to be opposed to the current choice for the replacement of the late Alaafin. But the government has already given staff to and instituted the new Alaafin. The opposing Kingmakers have gone to court. What would the courts rely upon to make decisions? That is the complexity of the matter in Kano.

The balance between culture and governance is complex. The political power has consistently proven to be stronger. General Abache deposed the emir of Sokoto in 1996. The reasons for the removal were speculative. It was said that Dasuki had no respect for Abacha, as Head of State. It was said that Abacha might have been upset about a Chattered aircraft carrying Sokoto top shots in the town without Abacha’s knowledge. There were also allegations that the Emir had no respect for Abacha. WHEN Dasuki was dethroned, he was banished to Zing in Taraba State where he was said to have been kept incommunicado until General Abdulsalami Abubaker freed him after the death of Abacha in 1998.

The earlier traditional authority came to terms with the evident superiority of the political power, the better for everyone. The situation in Kano may have left the citizens in a quandary. The Courts should quickly come to the rescue.