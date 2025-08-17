The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has emerged victorious in the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election in Kano State.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Hassan Shitu, at 12:36 am, and he declared the NNPP candidate, Dr Ali Kiyawa, winner with 16,198 votes.

Kiyawa defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Ahmad Kadamu, who polled 5,347 votes.

It was gathered that some party leaders of the NNPP staged a sit-in at the INEC office in Kano after alleging that the commission attempted to manipulate the Ghari/Tsanyawa constituency by-election.

Sanusi Tofa, the spokesperson for the Kano State Governor, had stated that they would not leave the premises until the announcement of the election result.