Kano: I will unseat Yusuf in 2027 – NDC governorship candidate

30 May 2026 7:23 pm WAT

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Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo

Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, has declared that the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would serve only a single term in office.

Gwarzo, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, made the declaration while addressing party supporters during the affirmation ceremony of candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State.

He stated that the resolve to limit Yusuf to a single term was based on what he described as a “failure of governance and disconnection from the people”.

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He accused the administration of failing to meet the expectations of Kano residents, particularly in the areas of water supply, security, economic empowerment and youth engagement.

He said his supporters were united and committed to a mission aimed at bringing a new direction to Kano State.

Gwarzo added that the growing enthusiasm among members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement reflected widespread confidence that political change was achievable through democratic means.

He insisted that sustained grassroots mobilisation and public engagement would play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the next governorship election in the state.

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