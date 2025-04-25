From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law four bills that establish new agencies in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The new laws provide for the establishment of the Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA) Kano State Signage and

Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA) and Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA)

These laws are expected to stimulate innovation, support small businesses, regulate signage and advertising, and enhance public protection and service delivery, the statement held.

Yusuf described the signing as a significant step toward realizing his administration’s vision of a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

He emphasized that the new agencies will play a crucial role in job creation, investment attraction, and the efficient implementation of government initiatives.

“Our mission is to lay a solid foundation for a greater Kano. These laws go beyond policy — they are key instruments of transformation that will help drive our development agenda,” the Governor stated.

He also warned that violations of the provisions of these laws would be met with strict sanctions.