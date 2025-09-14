From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Two Kano State conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, who recently underwent a separation surgery in Saudi Arabia, have returned home after a successful operation.

The twins were received by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, accompanied by top government functionaries and members of the Saudi Arabian Consulate at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The life-saving operation was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Hassana and Husaina had traveled to Riyadh in October 2023, where they underwent months of comprehensive medical examinations.

Doctors discovered that the twins were joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, sharing vital structures that made the case particularly complex. After careful planning, a multi-disciplinary team of 38 consultants and specialists, including experts in pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery, embarked on the delicate procedure.

The Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, who was present at the airport to welcome the family, described the success of the surgery as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

Speaking also at the airport, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed gratitude to Allah for the successful surgery and pledged to continue to support the medical, educational and welfare bills of the separated twins even after his