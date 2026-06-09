• States with airports and border corridors to submit plans and funding requests
• Air Uganda, Rwanda Air, Air Tanzania, Air Angola, Kenya Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines listed for enhanced monitoring
• Referral and isolation centres at the Lagos and Abuja airports to be activated immediately
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From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats, alongside the immediate release of N10 billion to strengthen Nigeria’s emergency health response systems.
The newly established Presidential Task Force is to be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and will comprise representatives of relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as state governments.
The announcement comes amid heightened regional concerns over the spread of infectious diseases and renewed calls for stronger public health preparedness across Africa.
In a State House press release issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the intervention fund is aimed at boosting the operational readiness of the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and supporting critical public health emergency response activities across the country.
“The fund will strengthen the operational preparedness of the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and support critical national public health emergency response activities,” the statement said.
The Presidency said the move followed growing concerns over the resurgence of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
“Ebola has recently resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, both neighbouring countries,” the statement added.
President Tinubu’s approval followed a high-level stakeholder meeting chaired by Gbajabiamila to assess Nigeria’s preparedness and develop preventive strategies against the possible importation of the disease.
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Representatives from key agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Lagos State Government, attended the meeting.
As part of the emergency measures, the President directed all states hosting international airports and border corridors to submit detailed intervention plans and funding requirements for coordinated implementation.
The Presidency also announced stricter surveillance measures at the country’s entry points, including intensified passenger screening, enhanced temperature checks, crowd-control protocols and increased monitoring of passengers arriving through designated high-risk airline routes.
Airlines listed for enhanced monitoring include Air Uganda, Rwanda Air, Air Tanzania, Air Angola, Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.
The statement further disclosed that referral and isolation centres at the Lagos and Abuja international airports would be activated immediately, while similar arrangements would be extended to other airports nationwide.
Other measures approved by the government include the mandatory activation of QR code-based pre-arrival health declaration systems for passengers coming from high-risk countries, as well as the disinfection of airport facilities, cargo areas and baggage halls.
President Tinubu also mandated the advisory group to engage with security, diplomatic and aviation authorities on potential regulations for flights originating from affected countries.
“The Task Force is further directed to designate specific airports or terminals for high-risk flights to enable controlled screening and isolation procedures,” the statement said.
The government added that the task force would also consider adjusting flight schedules to minimise interaction between high-risk passengers and other travellers.