From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia North Senator Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has backed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, standing by the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsement.

Senator Kalu made this known while speaking to reporters at his country home, Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

When asked whether it was not too early to endorse the president for a second tenure, the former Abia State governor said, given what Tinubu has done in the past two years, he was supposed to have been endorsed earlier than now.

“The question of whether the endorsement was not early is out of the way; to me, that endorsement was belated; it was supposed to have come earlier.

“By that endorsement, APC only told Mr President it will fully support him if he decides to run for a second term, and I don’t think the party is left with any other choice,” Kalu said.

Kalu said the president has done well in the last two years to deserve a second tenure to complete some of the laudable projects he has started for the South East and other parts of the country.

“President Tinubu was prepared for governance, and I am confident that the economy of the country will bounce back as the president works assiduously to ensure that the naira regains value.

“The economy needs time to bounce back. The president is working to ensure that the economy bounces back.

“Petroleum subsidy is a big scam. No president or governor wants their citizens to suffer. The President knows people are suffering, and that is why he is doing all he can to ensure that life becomes bearable for Nigerians,” Kalu said.

On his recent visit to the governor of the state and the perceived disunity among members of the party in Abia, the former Senate Chief Whip disclosed that Governor Alex Otti was right when he said the present government was using his template to work.

The former Abia Governor added that whatever statement he made during the visit he made to Otti was personal, as an elder statesman and a former governor of the state.

On the chances of his party producing the governor of the state in 2027, Kalu affirmed that the APC in the state is united and strong enough to produce the governor of the state come 2027, stressing that it would only require hard work to achieve that.

“APC is strong in Abia. Like I said in my interview, I am ready to lay down my life for the party. I am a member of the party and a strong one at that. I am APC to the core. That’s why APC is strong in Abia North.

“Our party will work hard to deliver the President in the state. We have done it in the past, and we will do it again in 2027,” he said.

He called for total support for the president to deliver on his promises.