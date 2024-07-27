Kalu Shocked over Ifeanyi Ubah’s Death, Condoles family, Anambra state gov’t

International businessman and Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Mobilization, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has described the demise of the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone and Chairman of Capital Oil Group, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah as a huge shock and loss to Nigeria as a whole.

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the deceased, stressed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a patriotic and detribalized Nigerian with passion for a prosperous and better Nigeria.

Applauding the worthy legacies of the late businessman , Kalu admonished family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain the good deeds of Ubah, noting that the former senator contributed immensely to the economic, social and political development of Nigeria.

In his tribute, the Abia North representative, commiserated with the people and government of Anambra state adding that the late business mogul was a notable figure beyond politics and business.

He said: “ My heart goes out to Ubah’s family, ndi Nnewi, Anambra South constituents, the good people of Anambra state, the government of Anambra state and my colleagues in the senate for the loss of our dearest friend and brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. It’s a lot to deal with the shock of the news and pain of the loss. His death is a very big loss to Nigeria.

“The deceased played various roles in nation building as a businessman , philanthropist, politician and publisher. The late senator was dogged, ebullient, humble, consistent and full of energy.

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation. The late business mogul, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu, who also extended his sincere condolences to the Anambra South Constituency and Indigenes of Nnewi prayed to God to rest the soul of Ifeanyi Ubah and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.