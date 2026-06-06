Accord Party protests kidnappings, killings

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Accord Party has raised the alarm over persistent kidnappings and killings across the country, especially the recent assassination attempt of its Chairman in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Asimiyu Ajibola by two gunmen who fired on a Toyota Corolla conveying him and his associates in the MDS area of Osogbo on June 3, 2026.

The party claimed that Ajibola sustained gunshots wounds and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital Osun State where doctors are battling to save his life.

Its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, claimed that the assignation attempt was politically motivated because of the governorship poll slated August 12, 2026.

Mgbudem, who described the act as wicked, outrageous, barbaric and despicable, prayed to God Almighty to preserve his life and grant him speedy recovery to enable him reunite with his family.

Accordingly, Mgbudem demanded a high-powered investigation by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to unravel the masterminds of this despicable assassination attempt and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law.

“In the recent past, Accord members have been victims of political violence in Osun State.

“Thugs associated with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have severally attacked Accord, Imole Campaign and public properties including billboards and party secretariat in attempt to harass, intimidate and subdue our members aware that the people have rejected their party.

“Sadly, security agencies where notified of the plots with a view to averting them, yet they were executed under their watch, and nobody has been prosecuted for these heinous crimes.

“Enough is enough of this political violence. It is obvious that the ballot is stronger than the gun.

“Accord abhors political bitterness in all its ramifications and has been promoting issue-based politics and campaign ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“Let it be clear that our great party will not be cowed, intimidated and suppressed by anti-democratic and reactionary forces in Osun State.

“Osun State is an Accord stronghold with a pro-people Governor who has transformed the state and delivered dividends of democracy to citizens.

“He deserves a second term in office. The good people of Osun State are in one accord with Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he added.