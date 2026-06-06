CHRICED chides Presidency over alleged insensitivity towards abducted children in Oyo and Borno states

From Desmond MGboh, Kano

The Resource Centre for Human Rights Civic Education (CHRICED) has accused the Presidency of gross insensitivity towards the families of the abducted children in Oyo and Borno States and towards Nigerians in general.

A statement signed on Saturday by Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director, CHRICED, expressed deep pains that while Nigerians and the relatives of the victims were in distress, the First lady was busy distributing luxury cars ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to CHRICED),” In the midst of the national trauma, Nigerians watched with disbelief and deep disappointment as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, publicly distributed luxury cars—an act widely perceived as a political gesture ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re election ambition”.

“At a time when families are crying out for the safe return of their children, such a display is insensitive, tone deaf, and profoundly disconnected from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

“Leadership in moments of crisis demands empathy, restraint, and solidarity with the afflicted. Instead, what the nation witnessed was a celebration of privilege while children remain in captivity”

The contrast is painful and unacceptable, he stated, noting that while children were sleeping on cold forest floors, luxury cars were being handed out in Abuja, adding also that while parents were begging for their children’s lives; political allies were receiving gifts of luxury vehicles.

“This is not the conduct of a government that understands the urgency of the moment or the weight of its responsibilities” CHRICED declared.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately prioritize the rescue of all abducted students and to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture with transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

“The lives of Nigerian children must never be sacrificed on the altar of political calculations” the statement held.

“We also urge the First Lady to demonstrate greater sensitivity and moral leadership. At a time when the nation is bleeding, public displays of opulence are not only inappropriate and provocative—they are an affront to the families whose children remain missing.

On the abductions, CHRICED regretted that, “These tragedies mark yet another bleak chapter in Nigeria’s deepening security collapse. At a time when parents are in anguish, teachers are traumatized, and innocent children are being brutalized in the forests by armed groups, the Nigerian state has once again failed in its most basic constitutional duty: *to protect life and guarantee safety for every citizen.*

“These attacks are not isolated. They form part of a relentless pattern of unchecked banditry, terrorism, and mass abductions that have turned our schools—supposed sanctuaries of learning—into hunting grounds for criminals. The government’s continued inability to secure our children, even weeks after their abductions, raises grave questions about leadership priorities, operational competence, and political will.

Sunday Sun recalls that on May 15th, 2026, gunmen attacked three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area and kidnapped 39 students and 7 teachers, totally 46 victims in all- two teachers. reportedly killed.

In a separate incident same day, another 42 schoolchildren were abducted in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who invaded the Mussa community in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area.