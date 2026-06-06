MTN opens systems to public scrutiny as ‘Data on Trial’ hearing tackles data depletion concerns

By Chinenye Anuforo

A major showdown between Nigerian telecom consumers and service providers is set to unfold as MTN Nigeria launches an unprecedented public hearing aimed at addressing growing concerns over data depletion, billing transparency and consumer trust.

Tagged “Data on Trial,” the initiative will subject MTN’s data management, measurement and billing processes to public scrutiny, allowing customers, industry experts, media professionals, digital content creators and independent observers to examine how mobile data is consumed and charged on the network.

Speaking at a media and creator preview session ahead of the hearing, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobe Okigbo, said the company chose transparency over traditional corporate responses in a bid to rebuild and strengthen customer trust.

“One of the most valuable currencies any brand can possess is trust. That is why MTN has chosen a very unusual response not a press statement, not a defence, but an investigation. We are putting data on trial and inviting Nigerians to scrutinise the facts,” Okigbo said.

The hearing comes amid mounting public concerns over rapid data depletion and alleged unexplained deductions, issues that have become some of the most persistent complaints in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerians consumed more than 1.42 million terabytes of data in March 2026 alone, underscoring the country’s growing dependence on digital services while intensifying scrutiny over data billing practices.

In a move designed to encourage public participation, MTN said Nigerians would nominate and vote for members of a public “Prosecution Team” through interactive polls across major social media platforms. The five most-voted participants will represent consumer concerns and challenge the company during the hearing.

On the other side, MTN’s defence team will comprise senior executives, network engineers, billing specialists and external device manufacturing experts who will provide technical explanations and evidence regarding data usage and charging systems.

Unlike a conventional corporate briefing, both parties will present evidence, technical demonstrations and expert testimony. Real-life customer experiences, device usage data, backend network analytics and other supporting evidence will be examined, with independent verification reportedly being provided by KPMG.

Okigbo said the company welcomes scrutiny and is prepared to answer difficult questions publicly.

“We want Nigerians to test us. We want them to question us. We want them to tell us what is wrong, and we want to answer those questions publicly. If there are faults on our part, we will acknowledge them and work to correct them. If there are misconceptions, we will explain them. If there are areas where customers need more education, we will provide that education,” he said.

He recalled MTN’s previous intervention in addressing controversies surrounding value-added services, when the company suspended several third-party services, worked closely with regulators and introduced safeguards following customer complaints about unsolicited subscriptions and airtime deductions.

According to him, similar concerns are now emerging around data consumption as increasing numbers of Nigerians adopt 4G and 5G technologies, use more sophisticated smartphones and consume larger volumes of digital content.

“What is happening today is not strange to me. I predicted years ago that as more people migrated to high-speed data networks, questions around data consumption would become a major industry issue,” he said.

As part of the hearing, MTN will also demonstrate customer-facing tools that allow subscribers to monitor data usage in real time and better understand factors affecting consumption, including software updates, background applications, device settings and user behaviour.

The company said the event will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing millions of Nigerians to participate through live polls, comments and interactive engagement channels.

The venue remains undisclosed due to security and broadcast logistics considerations.

Okigbo maintained that the ultimate goal of the exercise is not merely to defend MTN’s systems but to strengthen customer confidence through openness and accountability.

“The most important thing is trust. We want customers to be comfortable that when MTN says A, then A is actually A. We want people to leave this process confident that we listened, that we answered their questions, and that we are committed to addressing any issues that are identified,” he said.

He added that MTN is prepared to accept the outcome of the hearing, including recommendations for operational improvements where necessary.

“The verdict may be that MTN still has work to do, and if that is the case, we will make commitments and work on those areas. The verdict may also be that people now better understand the factors affecting their data consumption. Either way, we believe transparency benefits everyone,” he said.

MTN described the initiative as part of its broader commitment to customer experience, transparency and accountability, in what is being positioned as one of the most ambitious public engagement exercises ever undertaken by a telecommunications company in Africa.