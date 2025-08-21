From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has lauded the founder of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), Pastor Jerry Eze, for deploying technology to reach a global audience with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Kalu, in a statement, felicitating with Eze on the occasion of his 43rd birthday, said the NSPPD founder, who is also the lead Pastor, Streams of Joy International, said the cleric, through his platform, has touched several lives globally.

The deputy speaker said Pastor Eze’s dedication to spreading the gospel and empowering believers through digital ministry is truly inspiring.

“I celebrate and congratulate the Man of God, my friend and brother, Pastor Jerry Eze, on the occasion of his 43rd Birthday. Indeed, his NSPPD platform has become a beacon of hope for many, providing spiritual guidance and support.

” I pray that Streams of Joy International and NSPPD will remain instrumental in spreading the gospel and transforming lives. May God continue to use him to spread the message of salvation to mankind. May his birthday be filled with joy, love, and the presence of God”, Kalu prayed.