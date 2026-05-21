Kaduna ALGON denies allegations of LG funds diversion against Gov Sani

By Chinelo Obogo

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State chapter, has dismissed as false, reports alleging that Governor Uba Sani hijacked local government allocations in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chairman of ALGON in Kaduna State, Jamilu Abubakar, described the report as a deliberate distortion of facts designed to mislead the public and undermine confidence in the ongoing reforms within the state’s local government system.

According to him, Kaduna State remains one of the states in the federation that has demonstrated commitment to local government autonomy, fiscal transparency and accountable public finance management.

“The allegation that local government allocations are being diverted or hijacked is entirely unfounded and devoid of credible evidence. Local governments in Kaduna State directly administer salaries, pensions and statutory obligations through structured electronic payment platforms in full compliance with the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy,” he said.

ALGON further observed that Kaduna State’s strong performance on national transparency and integrity rankings in both 2024 and 2025 reflects the administration’s sustained commitment to due process, institutional accountability and prudent resource management. It argued that such independent assessments fundamentally contradict the narrative advanced in the report.

The association stated that local government chairmen receive detailed monthly allocation statements and deploy resources transparently to critical sectors such as healthcare, basic education, rural infrastructure, water supply and community security interventions. It also dismissed as fabricated the claim that councils receive only N25 million monthly allocations, describing the assertion as both misleading and irresponsible.

Highlighting developmental strides across the state, ALGON disclosed that more than 400 projects have been executed across the 23 local government areas within the past year, many through strategic collaboration between the councils and the state government.

The association equally refuted claims that council chairmen had abandoned their constituencies, insisting that local officials remain actively engaged with their communities through regular consultations and grassroots interventions.

ALGON challenged the online platform which published the report to provide verifiable evidence in support of the allegations, while demanding an immediate public retraction and apology within 48 hours.