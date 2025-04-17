Canadian singer Justin Bieber has hit back following reports claiming that the pop star is broke and indebted to the tune of millions.

The 31-year-old, who spoke via his team on Wednesday, said the reports are “clickbait stupidity”.

Bieber’s remarks were in response to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, where the singer’s former employee alleged that he owed millions in debt.

In his reaction, Bieber stated that the claim comes from people disappointed that they no longer work with him.

“This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.

“As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”