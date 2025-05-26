A group of armed men raided Grow Homes Estate, a neighbourhood within Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday morning, and held several residents hostage for over an hour.

According to online reports, the incident took place between 12 am and 1:30 am.

A resident in the area, who disclosed that he saw a man and a woman being taken away by the kidnappers, added that the lady was later found dead in the estate.

He said the woman had been set free by her captors for undisclosed reasons.

However, the source could not confirm the number of those abducted.

“The incident happened around 12 am. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team. The police came at about 1 am, and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles.

“We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response,” he shared.