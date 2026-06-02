Jurist pushes for technology driven reforms in justice administration

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Supreme Court Justice Mohammed Baba Idris has said that the future of the nation’s justice administration lies substantially in technological innovation and digital transformation.

Justice Mohammed Baba Idris made the remarks while delivering the keynote lecture on “The repositioning for effective justice delivery and democratic stability in Nigeria” at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch Law Week.

He said modern judicial systems across the world increasingly rely upon technology to improve their justice system.

While speaking on judicial independence, he reaffirmed that, it is the lifeblood of democracy, forming the bedrock of constitutional governance and the pillar on which the rule of law and democratic institutions rest.

According to the jurist, an independent judiciary is essential for ensuring justice, safeguarding citizens’ rights, and maintaining public confidence in democratic processes. He noted that the strength and credibility of any democracy depend largely on the ability of the courts to operate free from external influence and interference.

Justice Idris pointed out that judicial independence remains fundamental to upholding constitutional principles, protecting democratic values, and ensuring that government actions are subject to the rule of law.

He said judiciary that is subjected to undue influence, whether political, financial, or institutional, cannot effectively discharge its constitutional mandate as the impartial arbiter between citizens and the State.

Justice Idris maintained further that the constitutional provisions guaranteeing financial autonomy for the judiciary must be fully implemented and respected at all levels of government.

Idris added that Judicial appointments, promotions, and disciplinary procedures must equally remain transparent, merit- driven, and insulated from partisan or political interference.

He posited that only a judiciary that is demonstrably independent that can inspire public confidence, preserve constitutional balance, and sustain democratic governance.

Justice Daniel Okungbowa, Chief Judge of Edo State, described the theme “Reforming Today, Securing Tomorrow” as timely, adding that the future of the justice system will be shaped by present decisions and what is not done today.

He said reform is not a sign of weakness but a show of strength, therefore, they should embrace it for the sake of the nation’s judicial system.

On the part of the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch (Lion Bar), Idemudia Osifo, he called on the Edo State Government to uphold judicial independence as a sacred constitutional obligation rather than a mere political catchphrase.

Osifo urged the government to provide adequate funding for the judiciary, faithfully implement court judgments, and comply without reservation with all valid court orders, stressing that respect for the rule of law is the bedrock of democratic governance.

According to him, the credibility, integrity, and effectiveness of the nation’s justice system depend largely on the willingness of the executive arm of government to obey the law and honour judicial decisions.

He however said that any disregard for court orders or failure to enforce judgments undermines public confidence in the judiciary and poses a threat to constitutional democracy.