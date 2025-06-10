From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has been nominated as a lead speaker in this year’s Democracy Day event at The Platform – an annual event powered by Pastor Poju Oyemade to chart a course for Nigeria and Africa on the way forward.

Soludo will be speaking on the topic “Rebuilding the Nation”, alongside the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as lead speakers. Other speakers include former governor, Barr Raji Fashola and former speaker, Yakubu Dogara amongst others.

Speaking on the nomination, Governor Soludo’s Press secretary, Christian Aburime said that beyond the purview of his state, Governor Soludo has always been a compelling national voice: a revered visionary, a profound thought leader, a genuine patriot, and an unrelenting optimist who believes Nigeria can be greater.

Aburime stated that Governor Soludo’s reputation is not built on hollow rhetoric, but on a foundation of intellectual rigour and demonstrable action.

“Being a world-renowned economist and former Central Bank Governor, he possesses a deep understanding of the complex machinery of national and global economies. His foray into the gritty arena of state governance in Anambra affirms a leader unafraid to tackle difficult, long-term challenges with a clarity of purpose”

The Press Secretary said it wasn’t a surprise that Soludo has become a much-sought-after speaker on critical national issues because the Governor’s potent combination of intellectual depth, practical governance successes rooted in progressive ideals, and authentic patriotism.

“His leadership philosophy reflects the ethos of progressivism, much like development-focused ideals championed by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Like Awo, Governor Soludo places education, infrastructure, and economic sustainability at the core of his governance. Like the Great Zik of Africa, Soludo’s pan -Nigeria federalist ethos is a force that travels beyond the borders of Anambra to reach hearts across the nation”

“Look at Anambra State today. Governor Soludo is executing a meticulously crafted vision to transform the state into a livable, prosperous, smart megacity.”

“In a society where cynicism about Nigeria’s viability is pervasive, Governor Soludo remains a genuine, unapologetic patriot. He doesn’t shy away from discussing federal policies, but is always proffering solutions and demonstrating courageous honesty.”

“What’s more, he actively champions national unity, consistently rejecting divisive rhetorics while demanding fairness and equity for the South-East within the Nigerian project. This blend of frankness and undaunted faith makes his patriotism compelling and credible”.

“His interventions, whether on monetary policy, economic reforms, security, or national cohesion, are dissected nationwide because they carry weight. They are informed by experience, backed by data, and delivered with a palpable passion for the nation”.

“His speech at The Platform promises to be a thought-provoking moment where credible hope will be articulated. Nigeria would do well to pay attention.

To be sure, we are not expecting just another political speech. We are anticipating a critical contribution from a dynamic thought leader who has a grasp of ideas Nigeria needs to navigate its complex challenges.” Aburime stated.