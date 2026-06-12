June 12: Democracy remains Nigeria’s best path to progress, says Anambra PDP Reps candidate

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, Dr. Freeman Ezeiruaku, has urged Nigerians to remain committed to democratic governance, describing democracy as the most viable platform for national development, economic prosperity and political stability.

Speaking in a democracy day message made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Dr. Ezeiruaku said Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule had recorded significant gains in human and infrastructural development despite the challenges confronting the country.

The PDP chieftain noted that while many Nigerians continue to express concerns over economic hardship, insecurity and governance deficits, the nation’s democratic journey has nevertheless created opportunities for citizen participation, institutional growth and sustainable development that were largely absent during military administrations.

He maintained that democracy remains a work in progress, requiring the collective commitment of citizens and leaders to strengthen institutions and deepen accountability.

“As we commemorate democracy day, Nigerians should reflect on the sacrifices made by many patriots who fought for the restoration of democratic governance in our country. Their efforts laid the foundation for the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy today,” he said.

He added: “We may not have arrived at where we wanted to be, but we are definitely not completely behind as a country. We maintain that the worst democratic government is better than the best military administration. This is one of the reasons Nigerians should embrace and support our democratic journey.”

Ezeiruaku stressed that democracy provides citizens with the power to determine their future through the ballot box, unlike military regimes where public participation in governance is largely restricted.

He argued that democratic governance has helped strengthen critical institutions, expand access to education, improve infrastructure and create avenues for economic growth over the past two decades.

The PDP House of Representatives hopeful also used the occasion to highlight the role his party played in Nigeria’s democratic history, noting that the PDP successfully midwifed the country’s Fourth Republic in 1999.

According to him, the achievements recorded during the PDP-led administrations remain evident across different sectors of the economy. “Fortunately, it is our great party, PDP, that started the Fourth Republic in 1999, and Nigerians can boldly differentiate the achievements of the PDP and what we have today under a different political party,” he said.

Ezeiruaku further commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating what he described as courageous economic reforms aimed at repositioning the country’s economy for long-term growth and sustainability.

While acknowledging that the reforms have imposed short-term hardships on many Nigerians, he expressed confidence that the policies would eventually yield positive outcomes capable of strengthening economic growth, attracting investments and promoting national development.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of policies designed to address longstanding structural challenges in the economy.

The PDP aspirant also paid tribute to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing him as a transformational leader whose contributions have helped stabilize the PDP at a critical period in the party’s history.

He noted that Wike’s leadership qualities, political experience and commitment to party unity have continued to inspire confidence among party members across the country.

According to him, the efforts of party leaders have strategically positioned the PDP to mount a strong challenge in the 2027 general elections.

Looking ahead to the 2027 polls, Ezeiruka assured the people of Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of effective and people-centred representation if elected into the National Assembly.

He promised to champion legislation that would improve the welfare of constituents, promote youth empowerment, strengthen educational opportunities and facilitate infrastructure development across communities in the constituency.

The aspirant said his vision is anchored on inclusive development, quality representation and responsive leadership that addresses the needs of ordinary citizens.

He therefore appealed to constituents to support his aspiration, assuring them that their trust would be rewarded with unprecedented human capital development projects and sustainable infrastructure initiatives that would improve living standards and create opportunities for future generations.

Ezeiruaku also called on political leaders across party lines to place national interest above personal ambitions and work together to consolidate democracy, strengthen institutions and build a more prosperous Nigeria.

He maintained that with unity, patriotism and responsible leadership, the country possesses the capacity to overcome its present challenges and achieve its full potential as Africa’s largest democracy.