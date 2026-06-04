JB Unity Cup final ends in grand style

… As sponsor, Jeremiah Adenuga, doles out cash prizes

The highly-anticipated JB Unity Cup Football Competition has come to a thrilling conclusion as teams, supporters, and community members gathered to witness an exciting final match that celebrated talent, unity, and youth empowerment.

The tournament, fully funded and sponsored by Mr. Jeremiah Adenuga, the Chief Executive Officer of JB Hotel & Suites, showcased exceptional football talent, sportsmanship, teamwork, and discipline among participating teams.

The organisers praised Adenuga, saying he has once again demonstrated unwavering commitment to community development and youth engagement through sports.

Widely recognised as a philanthropist, mentor, and community leader, Adenuga continues to invest in initiatives that create opportunities and inspire young people to achieve their dreams, the organisers added.

Speaking at the grand finale, participants and spectators also applauded the sponsor, saying his support has transformed the JB Unity Cup into one of the most impactful grassroots football competitions in the region.

To reward excellence and encourage healthy competition, substantial cash prizes were presented to the top-performing teams, with N1 million to the champions, N400,000 to the runners-up and N200,000 to the third-placed team.

Beyond the excitement on the field, the tournament served as a platform for youth development, community bonding, and the promotion of positive values.

Community leaders, football enthusiasts, and residents praised the initiative, describing it as a shining example of how private-sector leadership can contribute meaningfully to social development.

Many noted that the JB Unity Cup has become more than just a football tournament; it is a symbol of hope, opportunity, and empowerment for young people.

The successful conclusion of this year’s JB Unity Cup further reinforces the reputation of JB Hotel & Suites as not only a leading hospitality brand but also a strong supporter of community growth and development.

With another memorable edition completed, football fans and community members are already looking forward to an even bigger and more exciting JB Unity Cup in the future.