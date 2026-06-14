Japan fight back twice to earn 2-2 draw with Netherlands

Japan produced a spirited comeback to hold Netherlands to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas.

After a cagey first half, the contest exploded into life after the break. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, powering home a header from a cross by Ryan Gravenberch.

Japan responded almost immediately through Keito Nakamura, whose low strike beat goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to restore parity six minutes later.

The Dutch regained the advantage in the 64th minute when Crysencio Summerville produced a superb finish after cutting inside the penalty area and firing beyond Japan’s goalkeeper.

However, Japan refused to surrender. Their persistence paid off in the closing stages when Daichi Kamada rose to divert Koki Ogawa’s effort into the net in the 88th minute, securing a deserved point for the Asian side.

The Netherlands created the better chances in the opening half, with Donyell Malen repeatedly testing goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Yet Japan’s resilience, energy and attacking intent ensured they remained firmly in the contest throughout.

The result leaves both teams with a point from their opening Group F fixture. While Japan will be encouraged by their ability to recover from behind twice, the Dutch may reflect on a missed opportunity after failing to protect two separate leads.

Japan next face Tunisia, while the Netherlands take on Sweden in what could prove pivotal matches in the battle for qualification to the knockout stage.