By Lawrence Agbo

Jake Paul has announced that the jaw injury suffered against Anthony Joshua in December might force him out of boxing for good.

The 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer told _Uncrowned_ that doctors are still monitoring the damage months after Joshua stopped him in the sixth round. Paul hasn’t been cleared to spar yet and admits there’s a real chance he never fights again.

“We’ll see what my doctors say. I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things [that I can’t],” Paul said.

The injury has improved over time, but he’s still waiting for medical clearance. Even if he gets it, he faces more time out for dental work after losing a tooth.

“[The jaw] does feel a lot better as weeks and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar. Most definitely, [my boxing career could be over]. It just depends on how the bone heals,” he explained.

“Then, also, there’s a tooth missing. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I’m not sure how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

The Dec 19, 2025 bout in Miami was Paul’s second professional loss and by far his toughest test. The Netflix-broadcast fight pitted him against the former heavyweight champion after years of facing older fighters and crossover opponents.

Despite the knockout and ongoing recovery, Paul said he doesn’t regret taking the fight.

“I think it was such a win on so many different levels, and I had a really good experience. Just overall, such a net positive for me, my companies, my fighting experience, my content,” he said.

“I just really will fight anybody, to be honest. I’ve been saying that, and I think people now believe me, but I’m here for entertainment purposes,” he added.