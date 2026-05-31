It’s time to rescue Nigeria – NRM’s Olorunmagba

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has intensified its “Rescue Nigeria” campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections following the successful conduct of its primary elections across Kogi State and other parts of the country.

The party conducted primaries for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly positions, as well as governorship primaries in states not scheduled for off-season elections.

At the House of Representatives primary election held on Thursday, May 28, in Kabba, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba emerged as the NRM candidate for the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency seat in Kogi State.

The exercise took place at the party’s temporary secretariat in Kabba under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Party members and observers described the process as peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible.

Rev. Olorunmagba, a cleric and the current National Financial Secretary of the NRM, secured the ticket after the completion of the primary election.

He was also the party’s candidate for the same position during the 2023 general election.

In a statement made available to newsmen shortly after his emergence, Olorunmagba pledged to champion the interests of ordinary Nigerians and provide effective representation for the people of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

“This victory is not just for Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba; it is a victory for every suffering Nigerian, every unemployed youth, every struggling farmer, every market woman, and every citizen who believes that our nation deserves better leadership,” he said.

He expressed concern over rising insecurity, particularly kidnapping and other criminal activities affecting communities across the country, including Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

According to him, the National Rescue Movement remains committed to its “Rescue Nigeria” ideology, which he said is founded on the principles of the rule of law, justice, accountability, transparency, equity and selfless service.

“For too long, our people have suffered from bad governance, insecurity, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and lack of genuine representation. I am stepping into this race not for personal enrichment, but to be a true voice of the people and to restore hope to our constituency and Nigeria at large,” he added.

The NRM candidate promised that, if elected to the National Assembly, his priorities would include youth empowerment, agricultural development, quality education, healthcare improvement, rural road construction, electricity supply, security, transparency and accountability in governance.

“As a minister of God and a servant-leader, I believe politics must be about service to humanity, justice, integrity, and the fear of God,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Rescue Movement in Kogi State, Comrade Godwin Wambebe, commended the peaceful conduct of the primaries and expressed satisfaction with the transparency of the process.

Wambebe described the primary election as necessary for producing credible candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The exercise was relatively peaceful, free, fair, and credible and also met the standards for political party primaries as set by the electoral umpire,” he said.

He thanked the party’s National Management Committee, National Executive Committee led by National Chairman Prince Dr Chinedu Obi, party executives, supporters and INEC officials for ensuring the success of the exercise.

Wambebe further disclosed that the party had commenced grassroots mobilisation across Kogi State as part of efforts to expand the “Rescue Nigeria” movement ahead of the next political dispensation.

Political observers believe the emergence of Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba could strengthen the visibility of the NRM in Kogi West, particularly among youths and grassroots voters seeking alternatives to the dominant political parties.

The successful conduct of the primaries under INEC supervision is also being viewed as a sign of the party’s growing organisational structure and readiness for the 2027 general elections.