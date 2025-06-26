From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, a public holiday as part of celebrations marking the Islamic New Year 1447AH.

A statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, said that the Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in the state and across the country on witnessing the new Islamic year.

According to the statement, “The declaration of the holiday is to enable civil servants and residents to join other faithful in celebrating the new year and to reflect on its spiritual significance.

“Governor Radda calls on the good people of Katsina State to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, emphasising that no meaningful development can take place without peace and stability.

“The governor reassures the administration’s commitment to delivering people-oriented projects that will improve the lives of the people.

“Furthermore, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda reiterates his call on farmers and beneficiaries of government agricultural support to make judicious use of the fertilisers, tractors, and other farming implements distributed to enhance food security during the ongoing rainy season.

“Similarly, he urges farmers to desist from illegal encroachment of all cattle routes, forests, and grazing reserves.

“The governor prays for continued peace, unity, and prosperity in Katsina State and Nigeria at large.”