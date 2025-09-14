From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has received the news of the passing of the mother of Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB’s Head of Directorate of State (DOS).

IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a condolence message expressed sorrow and solidarity with the Edoziem family.

The message acknowledges the irreplaceable loss of a mother and the void left by her departure.

IPOB prays for the family’s strength and comfort during this time.

Part of his message reads “The IPOB family stands firm with Mazi Chika Edoziem in faith and solidarity, trusting that his mother’s spirit lives on through his dedication to the cause of Biafra.