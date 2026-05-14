Infantino promises historic 2026 World Cup experience

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are on track, assuring fans across the world that the tournament will deliver a memorable experience when it kicks off next month.

The competition, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will feature 48 teams and 104 matches in what is expected to be the biggest World Cup in football history.

“Preparations are going actually extremely well. The excitement is really building. We have been waiting for this and for the kick-off very soon for some years, so it’s time that it starts,” Infantino said in a statement published on FIFA’s website.

The FIFA president said all 16 host cities are working round the clock to ensure fans enjoy the tournament both inside and outside the stadiums.

“All 16 Host Cities are working tirelessly to make sure that, for the fans, everything is in place. There are FIFA Fan Festivals and public viewings all over the three countries. Every mayor, every governor, every leader in these countries is engaged, and engaging to make sure that everyone has an unforgettable experience,” he said.

The tournament will begin on June 11 in Mexico City, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match, while the final will be played in New York/New Jersey.

“We are ready to open the doors to the world, to welcome the world to Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” Infantino added.

He also revealed that FIFA is partnering with Fanatics Fest in New York to organise fan activities and the pre-final press conference before the World Cup final.

“We are working as well with Fanatics, and from 16 to 19 July, we will be present at the Javits Center for the Fanatics Fest,” Infantino said. “And actually, something very new, the FIFA pre-match, pre-final press conference will take place at this event.”

Infantino further announced that the 2026 World Cup final will feature the first-ever halftime show in partnership with Global Citizen, with major international artistes expected to perform as part of efforts to promote global education awareness.