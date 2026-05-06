Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices amid fan backlash

Gianni Infantino has defended the rising cost of World Cup tickets, insisting that FIFA is operating within market realities, despite growing criticism from fans and supporters’ groups.

The FIFA president said the governing body cannot ignore demand, especially in the United States, where ticket resale laws allow prices to skyrocket far above face value.

His comments come after backlash from fan group Football Supporters Europe, which described the pricing as excessive and even filed a complaint with the European Commission over the cost of tickets for the 2026 tournament.

Recent listings on FIFA’s official resale platform showed tickets for the World Cup final going for over $2 million, raising concerns about affordability and access for regular fans.

Infantino, however, dismissed the outrage, saying resale prices do not reflect the official cost of tickets and do not guarantee buyers. “If some people put on the resale market tickets for $2 million, it doesn’t mean that’s the real price, and it doesn’t mean anyone will buy them,” he said.

He added jokingly that if anyone pays that amount, he would personally serve them food at the stadium to ensure they enjoy the experience.

The FIFA boss also defended the increase in official ticket prices, noting that demand for the 2026 World Cup has far exceeded previous tournaments, with over 500 million requests already recorded.

According to him, a significant number of group stage tickets are still priced below $300, arguing that this remains competitive when compared with major sporting events in the United States.