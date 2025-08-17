From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s by-election for the Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled 105,129 votes at the election.

He defeated his closest rival, Joe Okojie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 15,146 votes.

Professor Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, made the declaration in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“This is the declaration. I, Prof. Omo-Iwoze, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2025 Edo Central Senatorial District by-election, held on the 16th day of August, 2024.

“That Ikpea Joseph of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election,” Prof. Omo-Iwoze said.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Ikpea dedicated his victory to God and the people of the district, who he said have chosen vision over sentiment and progress over politics as usual.

“This victory reaffirms the people’s faith in our capacity to deliver. I will not disappoint them.

“I will work hand in hand with our governor, our party, and community leaders to ensure that every part of Edo Central feels the impact of quality representation.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo is a leader of exceptional qualities – strategic, selfless, and deeply connected to the people. His support has been a stabilising force throughout this journey,” he said.

He promised to prioritise legislation and interventions in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and the strengthening of traditional institutions.

Similarly, Ms Omosede Igbinedion of the APC has been declared the winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat in Saturday’s by-election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Clement Ighodaro, said Barrister Igbinedion scored a total of 77,053 votes, while the PDP candidate, Johnny Aikpitanyi, polled 3,838 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Sandra Asemota, scored 925 votes.