From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Governor Hope Uzodimma for spending N2.1 billion on a Muslim pilgrimage and hosting a lavish party on May 9 to celebrate the airlifting of 315 pilgrims from Sam Mbakwe Airport, amid rising insecurity and poverty.

In a statement by State Publicity Secretary Hon. Lancelot Obiaku, the PDP called the expenditure “wasteful and insensitive”, especially given recent violent incidents.

The party noted a May 8 attack in Onuimo LGA, where gunmen killed at least 20 people, kidnapped others, and burnt 22 vehicles, and another in Ngor Okpala, where 26 travellers were abducted and one killed. “While the Imo PDP is not opposed to religious inclusion, there is no justification for the government to squander as much as N2.1 billion… for 315 individuals,” Obiaku said, labelling the governor’s actions a “tacit endorsement” of ongoing arson, kidnappings, and killings by suspected Fulani bandits.

The PDP demanded Uzodimma’s resignation, citing his “gross incompetence” and failure to address insecurity in areas like Okigwe, Orsu, and Orlu. They argued the funds could have repaired roads, cleared pension backlogs, or built a technology hub for youth. “The menace of suspected Fulani terrorists… should have spurred the governor into swift action,” the statement read, accusing Uzodimma of prioritising “frivolous ceremonies” over governance.

While acknowledging the state’s predominantly Christian demographic, the PDP urged modesty in supporting religious diversity. They called on Imo residents to hold the administration accountable for its “detached” response to insecurity, poverty, and lack of amenities.