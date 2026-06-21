From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Joseph Ikpea, has thrown his weight behind Governor Monday Okpebholo’s proposal to set up a special court dedicated to the speedy trial of kidnappers and cultists in the state for quick dispensation of justice.

He commended Governor Okpebholo for smashing kidnap syndicates operating in the state and for the rescue of a woman kidnapped last Sunday at the popular Vegetable Market in Benin City, as well as the arrest of a member of the gang.

Senator Ikpea, in a statement issued at his Ewatto country home in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, said: “Governor Okpebholo’s prompt directive to the Edo Police Command to fish out the perpetrators of the Vegetable Market kidnap incident, immediately after the Sunday incident in Benin City, and the response of the police and other security agencies that led to the rescue of the kidnapped woman and the arrest of a member of the gang is highly commendable.

“The prompt action of the governor is a clear signal to criminal elements across the state that nowhere is safe for them, and a huge confidence booster for citizens that they are safe.

“ As the senator representing Edo Central, I reaffirm my support and determination to collaborate with the state government in ensuring that Edo Central is safe.

“I am also committed to working with my fellow senators from the other senatorial districts to collaborate with the state government to ensure security in all parts of the state.”

He reiterated his earlier call on indigenes and residents of Edo State to make security part of their civic responsibility, stressing that “when everyone is involved in the business of security, all bad elements in the state will either repent or relocate, as they would realize that Edo State is no safe haven for criminals.”

The statement followed the recent parade of suspected kidnappers by the state Police Command, including one of those that participated in the Vegetable Market incident. At the event, the governor promised to set up a special court that would spend two weeks on the trial of suspected kidnappers and cultists. He also promised to sign their death warrants and ensure their public execution at the Ring Road roundabout in Benin City, the state capital.

Governor Okpebholo, in appreciation of the police’s prompt action in arresting the kidnappers, announced a financial reward of N10 million to the squad.