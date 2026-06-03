Kwara State Police Command has intercepted 98 illegal ammunition concealed in a bag of garri and arrested 20 suspected kidnappers, traffickers and armed robbers.

Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, told the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference in Abuja: “The command remains committed to intelligence policing and proactive operation to safeguard lives and properties.

This is a clear indication that the criminal elements will find no safe haven in Kwara State. Law -abiding citizens can continue their daily activities with confidence and in peace.

“This is strengthened by the leadership of IGP Olatunji Disu. He has repeatedly expressed his unequivocal stance on professionalism, discipline, respect for the rights and dignity of citizens, public trust and enthroning people-centred policing. The command remains committed to professionalism and respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law in all its operations.

“Operatives attached to Operation Harmony intercepted a suspicious Toyota Preva vehicle on Ajase-Ipo Road, Irepodun LG. They searched the vehicle and discovered 98 rounds of live ammunition hidden inside bags of garri. The items included 18 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and 20 rounds of assault ammunition. We arrested three suspects who confessed to receiving N1.3 million to procure the ammunition.

“The command arrested two suspects over a shop breaking incidents in the Odota area of IIorin, where goods worth N2.5million were stolen. They recovered an empty AK-47 magazine.

“Police operatives in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested two suspects a notorious cult group terrorising communities and recovered a locally fabricated cut to size short gun and live cartridges. Also, detectives arrested a 29-year-old suspect during a routine patrol along the Oroago axis and recovered multiple phone chargers, mobile phones and a POS terminal.

“Police arrested a suspect for attempting to sell a human skull in the Kaiama. The suspect of a deceased relative removed her skull for ritual purposes.

“Operatives have rescued the brother of the traditional ruler of Olayinka community in Ifelodun LG, Oba Salman Ayanda, and arrested some suspected illegal miners. Also, two suspects were arraigned at the Magistrate’s Court for assaulting a medical doctor carrying out his lawful duty at an hospital.