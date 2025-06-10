Enugu State Police Command has arrested over 288 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, rapists and child traffickers, rescuing 36 victims. Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, told the Inspector General of Police conference in Abuja: “Our modest operational successes are intended to provide insight into our unwavering efforts to combat crime in Enugu State.

“We remain committed to ensuring the state remains safe, secure and peaceful for citizens, visitors and investors to continue performing their lawful business. I made it unequivocally clear that unprofessional conduct, corruption, extortion, harassment or intimidation of citizens would not be tolerated. Officers found culpable will face severe disciplinary action.

“To enhance security, we are leveraging the state-of-the-art command and control centre and Distress Response Squad (DRS) established by Governor Peter Mbah. This initiative, equipped with modern technology, will be maximally utilized. I have mandated Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to fully implement community policing strategies and engage with the neighbourhood watch groups, guards, local hunters and other credible members of their communities to achieve the expected policing results.

“We face isolated security challenges, including herders-farmers-induced crimes and occasional cases of kidnapping and armed robbery. We have implemented robust measures to curb these crimes and ensure the security and safety of residents.

“We have started reaping the expected fruits of these initiatives in our operations. We arrested 42 armed robbery, 33 kidnapping, 12 murder, 44 cultist and five rape and defilement suspects. We have charged some of the suspects to court, while others are still under investigations.

“The Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested four suspects for conspiracy, staged kidnapping and defrauding of the parent of a staged kidnapping victim of N2 million.

“Operatives in Umumba Division arrested two suspects and rescued kidnapped husband and wife in a forest in Obiaofia-Ndiuno, Ezeagu LG. The suspects initially demanded N10 million ransom and later negotiated down to N5 million but no ransom was paid.

“Another victim kidnapped within GRA, Enugu, was rescued unhurt. One of the kidnappers was neutralised during a gun duel. Anti-Kidnapping Squad, launched a rescue and manhunt operation. They arrested another suspect and recovered a snatched vehicle in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

“A joint team operation comprising police, military, neighbourhood watch and forest guard personnel, arrested 22-year-old suspect during a routine bush-combing operation in a forest at Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo LG. The suspect confessed to being member of a gang responsible for the abduction of a young man in Eha-Amufun.

“Operatives of Octopus Tactical Squad rescued a 17-year-old and arrested one of the suspects. The gang had attempted to kidnap the victim’s guardian, but aborted due to the guardian’s age and ill health. They collected a ransom of N750,000 without releasing the victim until her rescue.

“AKS arrested a 30-year-old suspect who confessed to being part of a gang that operated along Ugwogo-Opu-Nsukka Road, Okpatu-Umurumgbe Road and behind Adoration Ground, Emene.

“Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad (ACTS) arrested three suspects in Onitsha, Anambra State. They kidnapped a victim, took him to unknown location, obtained N1.77milliom ransom and made away with his car and mobile phones.

“Abakpa Police Division arrested two suspects and recovered one locally made pistol and six mobile phones at his residence on Harmony Road Abakpa-Nike, Enugu. They arrested another armed robbery suspect in a bush at Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu. ACTS arrested a suspected cultist and leader of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (Black Axe).

ACTS arrested six suspects. Operatives also arrested one suspected armed robber along Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway. The suspect is a member of Supreme Vikings Confraternity. Three suspected cultist members of Black Axe Confraternity were arrested.

“Two suspects were arrested for child stealing and trafficking. The suspects confessed they rented an apartment in the same compound as the victim’s parents in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka LG.

“Operatives attached to Igbo-Eze North Division arrested a suspected 26-year-old for the murder of his younger sister while she was sleeping. The suspect was charged to court and remanded at the Correctional Custodial Centre.”