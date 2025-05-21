Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Monday Agbonika, has warned criminals to stay away: “Edo State will be too hot for them to operate. We arrested 30 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers and rescued five victims.”

He spoke at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) conference in Abuja: “My vision is to focus on proactive initiatives designed to deny safe haven to criminal elements. The command has undertaken a comprehensive reassessment of its crime prevention strategies with community policing serving as the foundation element of approach.

“I have charged officers to uphold the highest standard of professionalism, discipline, dedication, integrity and transparency in the course of their duties. They should also shun corruption and illegal duties, but imbibe community policing which will enable the public and police to flush out criminals.

“We want to thank Governor Monday Okpebholo for chasing kidnappers and cultists out of the state and his support for giving us operational vehicle. With other sister security agencies, we will flush out the hoodlums from the state.

“Today, Edo is safe and peaceful.

Operatives arrested over 95 suspected cult members of the notorious Maphites Eiye and Aiye confraternities. They were believed to be responsible for the cult supremacy killings in the state. They have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

“Police arrested 10 suspected armed robbers terrorising Auchi, and Benin axis. Police tactical team raided their hideouts along Benin-Agbor Expressway, Benin-Ore Expressway, Benin-Auchi Expressway and Benin-Sapele Expressway, and arrested suspected kidnappers.

“IGP Olukayode Egbetokun’s vision is to fight crime and criminality, uphold justice and fairness, protect human dignity and restore standard and values. We will engage in robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance capacity of personnel.”