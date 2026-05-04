Ignore propaganda about NDC, its leaders – Dickson tells Nigerians

Senator for Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson on Monday urged Nigerians to ignore propaganda being spread about the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting that the party’s registration process has a long and verifiable history.

The former Bayelsa governor stated this in a statement shared on X.

He said, “For the record, the annexures show that we initiated the registration process for the NDC as far back as 2017 and that INEC granted approval at that time before the process was halted.

“When party registration resumed last year, we revisited and updated our earlier application.

“The other document shows a Google search we conducted on February 3, 2017, while searching for the appropriate “V-sign” as the party’s logo.

“With my experience in politics, I am fully aware that an ambitious project of this nature will attract distractions—rumours, gossip, propaganda, and even blackmail.

“These are all parts of the terrain that we are used to. I therefore urge Nigerians to discountenance and ignore such propaganda about the NDC or any of its leaders and remain focused on the bigger picture.”

According to him, NDC’s influence has continued to grow due to the convergence of political actors with strong grassroots influence and experience, working together to build a national platform.

“What we are witnessing is a powerful convergence: my role as a party organiser and builder, alongside two political heavyweights with immense grassroots support, popularity and political experience, as well as several other leaders in their own right across the country, all coming together under one platform,” the statement reads in part.

Dickson noted that NDC’s goal is to build an ideological political party comparable to the best in the world in terms of stability, structure, and the ability to endure beyond its founders for generations to come.

“The NDC is a party with a special place for young people and women, one that prioritises mentorship and prepares citizens for service. It is designed to serve the people, not just the big, strong, and powerful, but also the ordinary and the vulnerable,” he stressed.