From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has officially confirmed that the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In his autobiography, “A Journey in Service”, he noted that Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, secured both the majority of votes and the required geographical spread to become president.

The book launch held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja attracted a distinguished gathering of political figures, private sector players and other dignitaries also served as a fundraiser for the IBB Presidential Library.

In his remarks, Babangida accepted full responsibility for the annulment, which he confessed was a most regrettable incident in the country’s history.

“I have had to contend with this question all the time – when will you tell your side of the story? Understandably, our period of service has evoked many questions and stories among the public. This book, which chronicles my experiences, decisions, and challenges, tries to answer some of these questions from my modest perspective.”

He highlighted the reforms and challenges his government faced, particularly on the economy, foreign affairs, defence and national security. He noted that in spite of the sacrifices and inconveniences endured by Nigerians during his tenure, his administration was committed to leaving the country better than it was.

Babangida acknowledged the significance of the June 12 election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest at the time. He, however, expressed regret that his administration, which had designed the electoral system that produced such a credible process, ultimately failed to complete it.

“That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret. As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch, and June 12 happened under my watch.

“Mistakes, oversight, and missteps happened in quick succession, but as I state in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive.”

He acknowledged that his administration’s actions disrupted the nation’s transition to civilian rule but emphasised that the country ultimately overcame the setback.

Babangida said the country’s march to democracy was interrupted, adding that he deeply regretted this.

The former military leader noted that while the annulment remained a defining moment in his career, he took solace in the fact that former president, Muhammadu Buhari, posthumously honoured Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a recognition reserved for Nigerian presidents.

Reflecting on the controversial annulment of the election, Babangida described it as the most difficult decision of his career.

The book’s reviewer, former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, quoted Babangida stating: “There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements.”

Excerpts from the book read: “Transition to Civil Rule and the June 12 Saga connect the dots that constitute one’s life by looking not forward but backward, which is another way of saying that to be sure, hindsight may not always be 20:20, but it can be helpful in understanding what went right or wrong and how to learn from similar situations in the future. If I had to do it all over, I would do it differently.

“However, faced with the circumstances of those moments as President and Commander-in-Chief, painful as it seemed, I did what was in the country’s best interest, for which I take full responsibility.

“Although I am on record to have stated after the elections that Abiola may not have won the elections, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all the available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this volume, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections.

“Upon closer examination of the original collated figures from the 110,000 polling booths nationwide, it was clear that he satisfied the two main constitutional requirements for winning the Presidential elections, mainly majority votes and geographical spread, having obtained 8,128.720 votes against Tofas 5,848,247 votes and securing the mandatory one-third of the votes cast in 28 states of the federation including Abuja.”

He described the forces against Abiola and the elections as formidable. “Unfortunately, the forces gathered against him after the June 12 elections were so formidable that I was convinced that if he became President, he would be quickly eliminated by the same forces who pretended to be his friends. While I accept that the unfortunate denial of his mandate amounted to a subversion of the will of the Nigerian people, I was petrified that if Abiola got killed, it could lead to a civil war. Having participated in one civil war, with all its horrors, pains and devastation, I wasn’t prepared to see another.”

IBB also expressed relief that President Muhammadu Buhari has since recognised Abiola’s victory by honoring him with the nation’s highest title, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a distinction reserved for presidents.

“I am gratified that the Buhari administration finally recognised MKO Abiola as a former head of state. Because it allows us to see things we wish we could change and say. As I said above, hindsight is helpful, but it can also be painful. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it differently,” he added.

•The road to June 12

The drama that culminated in the annulment of the June 12 election began on June 10, 1993 when a judge granted an injunction stopping the electoral commission from going ahead with the election.

A group known as the Association to Better Nigeria (ABN), led by Arthur Nzeribe, had filed the lawsuit. IBB admitted that Nzeribe was close to him, but denied supporting the activities of ABN.

“From out of nowhere, on June 10, two days before the presidential election, the same shadowy group, ABN, which had been campaigning for an extension of military rule, approached the Abuja High Court of Justice Bassey Ikpeme for an injunction to stop NEC (National Electoral Commission) from conducting the elections.

“Unknown to me at the time, Justice (Bassey) Ikpeme, who was relatively young at the Bench, had worked in the chambers of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Clement Akpamgbo. Strangely, Justice Ikpeme, in the dead of night, in clear violation of Decree 13, which barred any court from interfering with INEC’s conduct or scheduling of the elections, granted the ABN an injunction stopping NEC from conducting the June 12 elections. There was confusion everywhere.”

He said he immediately convened an emergency meeting of the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), the country’s highest governing body, to discuss the way forward.

“On Friday, June 11, as the NDSC meeting was going on, I learned that a Lagos High Court had ruled that NEC should go ahead with the elections. The NDSC meeting on Friday, June 11, only hours before the scheduled elections, was one of the stormiest meetings I ever conducted as President. Strangely, the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Akpamgbo, who was the nation’s chief law officer and who ought to know that the Justice Ikpeme court order violated an extant law (and was tacitly supported, it turned out by some of my topmost military officers), advised that the elections be postponed in compliance with the Abuja court order. Professor (Humphrey) Nwosu (NEC chairman) insisted, to the dismay of my top military colleagues, that he had enough powers under the law to proceed with the elections.

“The arguments went on for hours in a tense atmosphere, peopled by some who wanted the elections postponed, among them the Chief of Defence Staff, General Sani Abacha, Lt-General Joshua Dogonyaro and a few Service Chiefs. But I had my views bottled inside me! Even before Professor Nwosu presented his compelling argument, I decided that the elections should proceed, backed firmly by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Salihu Ibrahim.”

Babangida said he looked across the room and said to Nwosu: “Go ahead with the elections. Go to your office, hold a world press conference and tell everyone the elections will be held tomorrow as planned.”

He said on June 16, Nwosu suddenly stopped the announcement of the election results even though the voting was peaceful and orderly.

“And then, on June 16, without my knowledge or prior approval, NEC Chairman, Professor Nwosu, announced the suspension of the June 12 election results ‘until further notice’. I knew instantly that certain fifth columnists were at work and that there was a need for extra care! And even after that suspension of the announcements of results, ABN obtained another ‘strange’ court order from Justice Saleh’s court in Abuja, stopping the release of the results of the elections,” he wrote.

•Annulment

IBB also disclosed that former military leader Gen. Sani Abacha was behind the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria. Following this annulment, Abacha, who was then Chief of Defence Staff, orchestrated a coup that led him to seize power in November 1993, ultimately becoming Nigeria’s military head of state.

Recounting what led to the annulment, Babangida said: “(NBA), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Women in Nigeria (WIN) and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), almost overwhelmed by a looming national crisis of unimaginable dimension, I withdrew to my home in Minna to reflect and hold a series of meetings with various people, within and outside the military, on the situation, oblivious that something even more severe and sinister was about to happen.

“On the morning of June 23, I left Abuja for Katsina to commiserate with the Yar’Adua family over the death of their patriarch, Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua. The funeral had taken place, and as I got ready to leave, a report filtered to me that the June 12 elections had been annulled. Even more bizarre was the extent of the annulment because it terminated all court proceedings regarding the June 12 elections, repealed all the decrees governing the Transition and even suspended NEC!

“Equally weird was the shabby way the statement was couched and made. Admiral Aikhomu’s press secretary, Nduka Irabor, had read out a terse, poorly worded statement from a scrap of paper, which bore neither the presidential seal nor the official letterhead of the government, annulling the June 12 presidential elections. I was alarmed and horrified.

Yes, during the stalemate that followed the termination of the results announcement, the possibility of annulment that could lead to fresh elections was loosely broached in passing. But annulment was only a component of a series of other options. But to suddenly have an announcement made without my authority was, to put it mildly, alarming.

“I remember saying: “These nefarious’ inside forces opposed to the elections have outflanked me!’ I would later find out that the ‘forces’ led by General Sani Abacha annulled the elections.

“There and then, I knew I was caught between ‘the devil and the deep blue sea’!! From then on, the June 12 elections took on a painful twist for which, as I will show later, I regrettably take responsibility.”

Babangida, who did a national broadcast on June 24, 1993 to officially announce the annulment of the election, said Abacha had become a major force in a “factionalised” military and it was difficult to remove him when he stepped down from power.

•Tinubu: I’m glad I’m alive 32 years after to witness this

President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the importance of unity among African leaders in addressing the continent’s challenges.

He expressed his gratitude for being part of a momentous occasion that commemorates Babangida’s legacy 32 years after his tenure. “The joy of being alive today, 32 years after giving us an account of stewardship in service, is immense,” he stated, acknowledging the significant personalities present who have shaped Nigeria’s history.

Tinubu praised former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo for his insightful keynote address and highlighted his contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in promoting African sovereignty. He remarked, “Your commitment to the cause of our continent is commendable, and we are grateful for your leadership.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current socio-political landscape, Tinubu urged leaders to learn from global events. “What is happening in America and Europe is a wake-up call. It is time to put our house in order and make Africa a better place,” he asserted. He called for collective action among leaders to address pressing issues such as economic instability, security challenges, and social inequality.

He reaffirmed his commitment to steering Nigeria towards progress: “As your president, I promise to do my best to make decisions that are in the interests of this country. Together, we can build a brighter future.”

Tinubu commended other prominent figures in attendance, including former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Yakubu Gowon. Tinubu expressed appreciation for Gowon’s lifelong dedication to nation-building: “Thank you for who you are and for coming around; your commitment to nation-building has been invaluable.” He also acknowledged Jonathan’s ongoing dialogues about Nigeria’s future, stating: “We always interact sometimes and discuss about the future of this country.”

•Obasanjo, Jonathan, Addo Akufo-Addo speak

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who chaired the event, remarked that by writing his memoir, Babangida had not only contributed to making history but also to documenting it.

He, however, noted that Babangida should expect a mix of positive, negative, and critical reactions to the book from the public.

“You have not only contributed to history, you have contributed to documenting history.

“It is an important part of our nation building to keep accurate records, please don’t be unduly worried about critics and put him down syndrome.

“It may even be an indication of success, but take note of objective criticism. A chronic critic of mine, late Tunji Braithwhite, may his soul rest in perfect peace, condemned my book.

“And when asked if he had read it, he answered in the negative, he said he had not read it, saying once the writer is Obasanjo it must be condemned,” the former president recalled.

Delivering the keynote address, former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of multi-party democracy for Africa’s development.

He lamented the resurgence of military coups in West Africa, describing it as a setback to democratic progress. “Multiple parties are good for our continent,” he said, while expressing disappointment at recent political instability.

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s history would be incomplete without the story of the former head of state.