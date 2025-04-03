The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hit back at those wishing him dead, saying he will sign their condolence letters.

Wike’s latest comment comes following rumours that he collapsed last week, with many speculating about his health status.

Addressing the rumours after an inspection of four ongoing projects in the territory, he stated that only God determines when humans die.

“Everybody will die one day; nobody will remain forever, but it is only God that can tell you when you will die, not human beings.

“Some of them who said, I will die, I can assure you that I will write their condolence letter,” Wike said.