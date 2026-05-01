I never planned to marry an artiste, pastor, politician – Banky W’s wife Adesua

By Seyi Babalola

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, the wife of Nigerian singer, politician, and preacher Banky W, has reflected on her marriage, stating that their love is still growing after nearly a decade together.

Mrs Wellington said in a recent interview with Teju Babyface and her husband that Banky W wasn’t her ideal mate because of his career paths, but she settled for him owing to divine intervention.

“Before I met my husband, I told God I didn’t want to marry a musician, a pastor or a politician, but God gave me all three,” she said.

On his part, Banky W revealed that Adesua confirmed he was her husband after several rejections.

He explained that he had known that she was his wife for a year and a half, but was waiting for her to be on the same page.

He said, “Adesua called me on the phone one day and said, Banky, you know you’re my husband, right?”

The singer stated that Adesua’s confirmation enhanced his own convictions, and they married.

The couple wed in 2017. Their marriage produced two children.