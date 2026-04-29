I could not sleep – Odumodublvck reacts to extrajudicial killing in Delta

29 April 2026 11:35 am WAT

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Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, known professionally as Odumodublvck, has waded into the extrajudicial killing in Delta State involving a police officer and a young man.

The shocking incident, which was captured in a video that went viral, has sparked intense backlash as netizens continue to demand justice for the victim.

While acknowledging the dramatic Champions League match between PSG and Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Odumodublvck disclosed that he watched the video of the killing and found it disturbing.

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The hip-hop star shared that he could not sleep afterwards, urging the police to take action while stating that such acts would not go unnoticed by the Nigerian public.

RESPECT TO PSG AND BAYERN MUNICH BUT YESTERDAY I SAW A POLICE MAN SHOOT A BOY FOR REASONS BEST KNOWN TO HIM AND I FOUND IT VERY VERY DISTURBING IMMEDIATELY I SAW I THOUGHT ABOUT HOW HIS MOTHER FELT WHEN SHE SAW IT AND I COULD NOT SLEEP

“@PoliceNG PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS WE WILL NOT LET IT GO,” Odumodublvck penned on X.

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