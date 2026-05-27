Hypertension crisis worsens, HEWAN urges regular checks

By Doris Obinna

The Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has urged Nigerians to prioritise regular blood pressure checks and adopt healthier lifestyles to combat the growing burden of hypertension in the country.

Commemorating the 2026 World Hypertension Day, the association in a statement warned that hypertension, widely described as the “silent killer,” continues to claim lives through preventable complications such as stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.

It cited figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showing that more than 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 are living with hypertension globally, with over two-thirds residing in low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria. It also noted that nearly half of those affected are unaware of their condition.

HEWAN said journalists and media practitioners are among the most vulnerable groups due to the demanding nature of their work, which often involves irregular schedules, prolonged sitting, tight deadlines, chronic stress and poor dietary habits.

According to the association, many media professionals sacrifice their wellbeing in the course of chasing stories, exposing themselves to lifestyle patterns that increase the risk of high blood pressure. “You cannot report the news if you become the news,” the statement said, stressing the need for journalists to embrace proactive healthcare and lifestyle control.

The association advised Nigerians to reduce salt intake, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, quit smoking and engage in regular physical activity. It also encouraged the consumption of fresh vegetables, fruits and lean proteins while discouraging reliance on processed foods and fried snacks.

It further highlighted the importance of adequate hydration and structured meal times, warning that dehydration and late-night eating could contribute to elevated blood pressure levels. It described regular blood pressure checks as essential, noting that hypertension often presents no symptoms until severe damage has occurred.

“A simple, painless blood pressure check can be the difference between life and death,” the statement added, urging every adult from the age of 18 to make routine checks part of their healthcare practice.

Beyond individual responsibility, HEWAN called on the federal, state and local governments to create environments that support healthy living through the construction of walkways, public parks and recreational spaces.

The association also raised concerns over the high cost of hypertensive medications in Nigeria, saying many patients were abandoning treatment because they could no longer afford prescribed drugs.

While commending the federal government for granting import duty waivers on pharmaceutical products, HEWAN said inflation; supply chain challenges and currency fluctuations had continued to keep essential medicines beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

It therefore called for stronger interventions, including direct price controls on life-saving medications, to reduce preventable cardiovascular deaths across the country.

The association maintained that hypertension remains preventable and manageable through a combination of healthy living, early detection and supportive government policies. “Protect your heart today. Go get checked,” it urged.